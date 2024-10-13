Tethered hot air balloon ride soon at Araku Valley

This winter, tourists visiting Araku can experience a hot-air balloon ride at a certain height, giving them a glimpse of scenic valleys and green hills of the Agency areas of the Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu, is making efforts to introduce the tethered hot air balloon ride for tourists near Padmapuram Gardens after Diwali when the winter sets in. The trial run for the tethered hot air balloon ride began on October 12.

The ITDA is enlisting the help of professionals to set up the tourist activity. A team of local youth has also gone to Haryana for training purposes. A location near Padmapuram Gardens has been chosen as a suitable place because it does not have large trees in the surroundings and it has been revamped.

ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek said that tourists will be taken up to an altitude of around 200 feet and they will experience slight swing. If weather permits, it can go upto 300 feet, he said.

Garden electrification

Padmapuram Gardens has been revamped by the ITDA by constructing wooden cottages last year. This year, the authorities have planned to bring in more illumination and ensure the park is open till night. As of now, due to lack of illumination, it is closed by 5.30 p.m. New selfie points, maze, children’s play arena are being proposed.

Paramotoring after Diwali

After the successful trial run, the paramotoring adventure activity will begin in Araku Valley near HNTC Kothavalasa Gardens after Diwali. Though several areas were inspected, the authorities have finalised this place, as the pilots required a long, flat surface for landing.

According to the officials, the paramotoring and tethered hot air balloon rides will be added attractions to the tourist place.