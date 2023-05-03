Left unions stage vociferous protest against sale of Vizag steel plant

May 03, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Tension prevailed at Kurmannapalem, Old Gajuwaka, Aganampudi and Maddilapalem as scores of workers, trade union leaders and representatives of various political parties gathered on the national highway and organised ‘rasta rokos’ as part of the Statewide agitation against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Wednesday.

Leaders and activists of the Left and other opposition parties were either placed under house arrest or arrested by the police at different places in the district to foil their attempt. It may be recalled that Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) had given a call for staging of rasta rokos across the State on May 3 to exert pressure on the Centre to revoke its decision on strategic sale of VSP.

Leaders and activists of the Left parties emerged in large numbers from the bylanes of Maddilapalem on to the national highway. They squatted on the road and raised slogans against privatisation of VSP, disrupting traffic for about 15 minutes. The police had a tough time reaching the spot as the protesters came in the way of their vehicles. A large number of protesters including CPI(M) leaders R.K.S.V. Kumar and P. Mani were arrested and taken away in police vehicles.

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao, TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Mastanappa, Kasireddy Satyanarayana, Byreddy Gurappa, M. Rambabu and others were arrested while they were staging a rasta roko at Old Gajuwaka and taken to the police station. VUPPC leaders J. Ayodhyaram, Ramachandra Rao, Adinarayana and Varasala Srinivasa Rao were among also arrested.

Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagireddy and INTUC leader Mantri Rajasekhar also participated in the protest.

CPI district secretary Marupalli Pydiraju was placed under house arrest at his home. The CPI and CPI(M) leaders Allu Babu Rao, R.S.N. Murthy, V. Satyanarayana, D. Appalaraju, G. Vamana Murthy and Padala Govind were among those who were arrested and shifted to Bheemunipatnam, PM Palem and MVP police stations.

Mr. Pydiraju ridiculed the BJP government for insisting on going ahead with its decision on strategic sale of VSP, ignoring the relay hunger strikes and other forms of protests by workers owing allegiance to various trade unions for the past 810 days. He demanded allotment of captive mines and provision of raw materials and working capital to VSP.