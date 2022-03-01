Tension prevails in Andhra University campus on the eve of ‘Chalo AU’ rally in Visakhapatnam

Some student organisations, associations criticise programme and warn that it will be obstructed

Some student organisations, associations criticise programme and warn that it will be obstructed

Tension prevailing on the Andhra University campus as a group of political parties, members of various communities and student organisations have teamed up against the university administration, accusing it of turning the campus into a hotspot of political activities of the ruling party. They are gearing up to organise a ‘Chalo Andhra University’ rally on March 3.

While the group alleges irregularities on the campus and that AU has become a hub for ruling party activities, another group of community members and student organisations have been condemning the statements and warn that the ‘Chalo AU’ will be obstructed at any cost.

Some days ago, a roundtable meeting was held with members of several political, community members and a few organisations. The meeting was also attended by former MP G.V. Harsha Kumar and several members of Telugu Desam Party(TDP). The members alleged that Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy has made AU a hub for YSR Congress Party activities by organising ruling party programmes and birthday celebrations of the YSRCP leaders. Some members alleged the varsity was not giving preference to faculty and staff from some sections. In his recent visit, TDP leader Nara Lokesh released a poster on the ‘Chalo AU’ rally and extended the party’s support to it.

Peace rally

Rejecting the allegations, students unions from Andhra University recently organised a meeting and took out a peace rally from Convocation Hall to the Registrar’s Office. The students submitted a memorandum to Rector K Samatha. “A few people are making baseless allegations against the V-C just to gain political mileage. Our V-C is a very student-friendly person. We are with him always,” said M. Nikhil Prasad, a law student from the varsity.

A meeting was organised by women members of ‘Dalit Bahujana Praja Sanghala Iyka Vedika,’ who condemned ‘Chalo AU’ programme and said that the programme was being organised only to defame the prestige of the historic university.

‘Party meetings’

TDP leader S. Anantha Lakshmi said that AU has a great history with a number of renowned personalities having studied in the university. Mr. Prasad Reddy celebrates birthdays of YSRCP leaders and organises party functions and community meetings on the campus, she alleged. “If he is interested in a political career, he should quit his post and join politics, but should not damage the reputation of the university,” she said.