Tension prevails at Peda Jalaripeta over use of ring nets for fishing

Livelihood concerns: Traditional fishermen protesting at Pedda Jalaripeta in Visakhapatnam on Friday

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 January 2021 00:24 IST

Traditional fishermen seize them after heated argument off Uppada coast

Tension prevailed at Peda Jalaripeta on Friday, when hundreds of traditional fishermen gathered to protest against ring net fishing.

This is for the second time in recent times that fishermen took up protest over ring net fishing.

It all started when there were reports that a few fishermen were using ring nets for fishing off Uppada coast. A group of fishermen rushed to the spot at sea in 50 boats and after a heated argument seized the ring nets and came back to the shore.

They alleged that despite the ban on use of ring nets several fishermen were using them. Even small fishes are caught in this net and it does not allow the growth of fishes, this is why these nets are banned, said a fisherman. Meanwhile, anticipating some trouble, a police contingent reached the spot and pacified the agitating traditional fishermen who alleged that fishermen from Yendada Jalaripeta, Uppada and Managamaripeta were using ring nets.

Meanwhile, officials said there are 13 licensed fishermen and 56 other fishermen were using ring nets illegally.

It may be remembered that Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Seediri Appalaraju had recently announced a ban on use of ring nets within eight km from the coast.

However, the traditional fishermen are now demanding total ban on ring nets.