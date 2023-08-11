Tension prevails at Old Jail Road after police detain BJP leaders

August 11, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A tense situation prevailed at Old Jail Road as BJP national general secretary Y. Satya Kumar, district president Raveendra Medapati and over 40 other party leaders and activists were detained by the police when they tried to take out a rally and submit a memorandum to the District Collector.

The protest was organised as part of a State-wide BJP agitation on the alleged diversion of panchayat funds by the YSR Congress government, on Thursday morning.

Mr. Raveendra said that 15 arrested leaders and activists were taken to the II Town Police Station and 30 were taken to IV Town Police Station. They were made to sign in the register, and were later let off.

The BJP leaders said that the Centre has released funds to the tune of ₹7,882 crore to 13,369 gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh for the last four years as per the recommendations of the 14th and 15th Finance Commission. The State government had amended G.O. no. 1274 of 2013 and replaced it with a new G.O. no. 34 in tune with its promise of granting cash incentives to panchayats, which opt for unanimous elections.

The YSRCP government had promised to provide cash incentives ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹20 lakh, based on the population of the panchayat. Though 2,199 panchayats had gone for unanimous elections, not even a single rupee was paid as cash incentive to any of these panchayats, the BJP leaders alleged.

They also alleged that the State government had diverted the funds without the knowledge of the sarpanches and without a resolution by the Panchayat Board members. The lack of funds was preventing the panchayats from undertaking any development works. Some of the elected sarpanches had raised loans and undertook some works, and were now facing financial woes, the leaders alleged.

On coming to know that the State government was unilaterally diverting panchayat funds, the Centre had directed it to open accounts for the panchayats for direct transfer of funds. The State government has, however, ignored the directions and continues to divert the funds, they alleged.

The BJP demanded among other things: ensuring direct transfer of funds to the panchayat account, repayment of already diverted funds to the panchayats, release of the State’s share of funds to the panchayats and payment of cash incentives to panchayats, as was promised before the local body polls.

