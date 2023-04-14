ADVERTISEMENT

Tension prevails at GITAM campus, as revenue officials take up fencing in Visakhapatnam

April 14, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Revenue officias say the land belongs to the government; vehicle movement restricted to some parts of Rushikonda, especially near the college premises

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed at GITAM Deemed to be University campus here, as a large number of police and revenue officials were mobilised at the surroundings during the early hours of Friday with heavy vehicles.

The officials have started to fence some extent of land which was allegedly grabbed by the university. Vehicle movement was restricted to some parts of Rushikonda, especially near the college premises, anticipating untoward incidents. The entire region was brought under complete police security.

Between the GITAM campus and Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, the GITAM management has allegedly constructed a large drain and a road for the convenience of passing of vehicles in and around the campus. The Revenue Department has marked the land and started to fence. As per the revenue officials, the area belongs to the government. The total extent of the area is yet to be known. No demolitions were made. This is not for the first time, the revenue officials have gone to the GITAM campus for taking back government lands. On January 6 this year, some part of government land near GIMSR campus was taken back by arranging fencing. During October 2020, some unauthorised constructions were also demolished by the revenue officials in the campus.

