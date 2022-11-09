Tension prevails at Gajuwaka as police take steel workers into preventive custody in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers taking out a rally in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

A tense situation prevailed at Gajuwaka as Visakha Ukku Porata Committee (VUPPC) leaders were taken into custody by the police for staging a protest against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP), ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city, here on Wednesday.

The VUPPC and Trade Unions’ JAC planned a rally from Dondaparthy Junction to the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, to oppose the privatisation of the VSP and demanding that the Prime Minister make an announcement on withdrawal of the decision on sale of the VSP, during his scheduled public meeting at Andhra University grounds on November 12.

A large number of workers and VUPPC leaders set out on two-wheelers from Kurmannapalem to participate in the rally at Dondaparthy. They were, however, prevented by the police, saying that there was no permission for the bike rally as Section 30 of the Police Act was in force in the city in view of the Prime Minister’s forthcoming visit.

The workers left their bikes and set out on foot. They were again stopped by the police at Gajuwaka, where VUPPC leaders were taken into preventive custody and taken to the Gajuwaka Police Station.

AITUC national vice-president D. Adinarayana deplored the preventive arrest of leaders, who were taking out a peaceful rally. He demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy prevail upon the Prime Minister to announce withdrawal of the decision to privatise VSP, failing which the workers would intensify their agitation. He also sought allocation of captive mines and continuation of the VSP in the public sector.

He also demanded that the Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan oppose the sale of VSP, failing which they would face the wrath of the people.

INTUC president Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao said that privatisation of VSP would mean 20,000 regular employees and about 16,000 contract workers losing their rights. He demanded that all political parties oppose the sale of VSP. Deploring the preventive arrest of the VUPPC leaders, he said that some workers were injured in the jostling with the police. INTUC leader Mantri Rajasekhar and J. Ayodhyaram (CITU president) participated in the protest.

A rally was taken out from Dondaparthy Junction to the Gandhi statue, near GVMC, under the aegis of VUPPC and Trade Unions’ JAC. The rally concluded in a meeting, at the Gandhi statue, in which the participants demanded that Prime Minister make a statement on withdrawal of the decision on sale of the VSP.