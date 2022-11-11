Tension prevails as police take protesting steel workers into custody in Visakhapatnam

Left parties criticise the arrest of peaceful protesters

VUPPC leaders and family members of steel workers staging a protest against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Mild tension prevailed at the dharna site in Kurmannapalem in Gajuwaka, when police tried to arrest the leaders and members of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee(VUPPC) and employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, who were staging a dharna against the privatisation of the plant, here on Saturday.

Keeping in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day tour of Visakhapatnam, beginning Friday night, the VUPPC had given a call for mass boycott from work and had urged employees to come to the dharna site to express their protest, along with their family members.

In total about 500 members, a few with their family, were present at the site, when in the afternoon, police reached the site and arrested about 46 of them and sent them to Pendurthi police station.

The leaders of VUPPC and the Left parties who were arrested include Ayodhya Ram. Ch. Adinarayana, Stalin, Jaggu Naidu and Mantri Rajsekhar.

Later, in the day the police also took into custody CPI State vice-president J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy and a few other leaders.

“It was a peaceful protest and we have every right to express our protest, which guaranteed by the Constitution. Arresting and detaining the leaders, is undemocratic and condemnable,” said chairman of VUPPC Ch. Narasinga Rao.

The VUPPC has planned to organise a three-day mass protest from Friday and on Saturday they have lined-up a number of programmes, including holding meetings at the gate.

Mr. Narasinga Rao also questioned the intention of the State government. “Till now we were under the impression that the State Government supports our agitation and demand for annulling the privatisation programme of the Union Government. But with today’s action, we are now getting doubts about its real intentions, as they appear to tacitly support the Union Government,” he said.

Condemning the arrest, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said that the protest was being organised peacefully inside a camp and it is located about 26 km away from the city. There was no necessity for the arrests, he said.

Fearing arrest many leaders have gone underground. This has been the functioning style of the YSR Congress Party government. They want to curb any form of protest and detain the key leaders, said Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy.