Tension prevails as municipal staff demolish compound wall of Ayyanna Patrudu’s house

Former minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu. File image | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

June 19, 2022 13:15 IST

Mr Patrudu’s wife alleges ‘political vendetta’

A tense situation prevailed at the house of former Minister and TDP Politburo Member Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, when Municipal staff demolished the compound wall with a bulldozer, on the charge that it was built on encroached land, in a predawn swoop, at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district, on June 19.

The Municipal officials reportedly issued a notice alleging that the former Minister had grabbed 2 cents of land belonging to the Irrigation Deparatment. Barricades were put up at the 5-road junction and on the KD Peta route. Vehicles were allowed after checking. The family members tried to stop the officials from going ahead with the demolition but they were stopped by the policemen, who were on duty at the spot.

Mr. Patrudu’s son Vijay said that an NOC (No Objection Certificate) was taken when his father was a Minister. His wife Ch. Padmavathi alleged that power supply was stopped in the early hours and the demolition was started without notice and with police protection. She deplored the destruction of property to settle political scores. Alleging that the YSR Congress government was harassing them for the past three years, she opined that they were being targetted as they belong to the BC community.

Meanwhile, TDP State general secretary Md. Nazeer alleged in a statement that the YSR Congress government was repeatedly indulging in the politics of revenge against Mr. Patrudu as he was “exposing the misdeeds of the State government”.

He also said that the YSR Congress government was jealous of the growing popularity of the TDP and added that the TDP would stand by the people, irrespective of arrests and harassment by the ruling party.