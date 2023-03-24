ADVERTISEMENT

Tension prevails as gas tanker hits median near Kapparada Junction in Visakhapatnam

March 24, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials take steps to ensure that there is no gas leak and remove the vehicle from the spot

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed as a loaded gas tanker met with an accident near Kapparada Junction on NH-16, which is surrounded by a number of habitations, during the early hours of Friday in Visakhapatnam. The safety department of the gas company with the support of the Fire Department officials ensured that gas did not leak and removed the vehicle from the spot after putting in efforts for several hours.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Annepu Narasimha Rao, the accident occurred when the tanker loded with around 18 tonnes of gas was heading to Raipur from Visakhapatnam. At around 1.30 a.m., the tanker has allegedly hit a tipper from the back near Kapparada Junction and has rammed the median by hitting signage boards and electric poles.

Kancharapalem Police, Fire Department personnel and safety department of the oil company reached the spot and ensuredthat there is no leakage. The vehicle was removed by the officials.

