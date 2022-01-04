Tension grips Vasavanipalem as two fishermen groups clash over use of ring nets

Visakhapatnam

04 January 2022 19:22 IST

Eight persons were injured and five boats were burnt in the incident, say police

Tension gripped Vasavanipalem area, a fishing hamlet in the coastal area of Visakhapatnam city, as two groups of fishermen clashed over the use of ring nets in the restricted area of Bay of Bengal on Tuesday.

According to the police, eight persons were injured in the clash and five boats belonging to both the groups were burnt.

The clash broke out between the fishermen of Chinajalaripeta and Pedajalaripeta.

The use of ring nets has been banned by the State government within 8 km from the coast. But according to one group of fishermen, the other group has been continuing the practice. It was allegedly affecting the fish catch of the group using the traditional fishing nets.

On Tuesday, a group of fishermen with ring nets ventured into the waters in their boats for fishing, in the restricted area. Upon knowing about the development, the other group of fishermen, who use traditional nets, entered into a heated argument on the coast as well as in the water.

The group using traditional nets rushed into the waters with their boats and surrounded the boats using ring nets. After a heated argument, the group poured petrol and diesel on the boats of the other group and set the boats afire. Thereafter, the other group retaliated and burnt a couple of boats belonging to the rival group.

In the incident, five boats were gutted and eight fishermen were injured, said IG (Visakhapatnam range) L.K.V. Ranga Rao.

The police had to deploy a huge force of about 200 men, including from the armed reserve and Coastal Police, to bring the situation under control.

Till late in the evening no arrests were made, but the police have booked cases under various IPC Sections of assault, rioting and destruction of properties.

Though the police force was able to separate the clashing groups on the shore, they found it difficult to bring the situation under control in the mid sea. Even Coast Guard had to intervene and send its fast attack boats and helicopters to control the situation.

More than 12 villages in the district have been opposing the use of ring nets citing that the nets catch small fish, leading to depletion of marine life. The nets also harm endangered marine species such as Olive Ridley turtles.