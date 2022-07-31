Tension continues at fishing villages in Visakhapatnam over ring net row

Some persons take away 11 boats from Vasavanipalem and Jalari Yendada

Some persons take away 11 boats from Vasavanipalem and Jalari Yendada

Despite peace talks, tension prevailing at the coastal fishing villages of the city, Peda Jalaripeta and Jalari Yendada, over the ring net row. Some persons suspected to be from Peda Jalaaripeta took away about 11 boats from Vasavanipalem and Jalari Yendada on Saturday evening. Huge police force is deployed in the area and the situation is brought under control. Police picketing continued even on Sunday.

Ealier, officials conducted a meeting between fisherfolk of the two villages on Friday night after unidentified persons burnt four nets and partially burnt five boats.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dwaraka Sub-Division) R.V.S.N. Murthy, Section 144 is being enforced at the two fishing villages. He said that on Sunday morning, all the fishing boats which were allegedly taken away were returned. “The situation is under control now, but we are on alert,” he said.

It is learnt that the second meeting between the officials and the fisherfolk from both the fishing villages was scheduled to be conducted on Sunday. However the meeting was postponed to Monday, following a request by the fishermen community in view of a local deity festival on Sunday.