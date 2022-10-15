Tension at Vizag airport as JSP workers throw stones at Ministers’ cars

Pawan Kalyan gets rousing reception on his arrival

JSP President Pawan Kalyan gets a rousing reception from party workers outside the airport in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Pawan Kalyan gets rousing reception on his arrival

A tense situation prevailed at the airport here on Saturday evening when hundreds of Jana Sena Party (JSP) workers gathered at the airport to receive party president Pawan Kalyan. Trouble broke out when some JSP workers reportedly pelted stones at the cars of Ministers R.K. Roja and Jogi Ramesh, who were going to catch their flights.

The incident caught the Ministers, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders as well as the police completely unaware, as stones, slippers and brooms were thrown at the cars of the Ministers.

The fans of the film star were excited about the arrival of Mr. Pawan Kalyan, and many JSP workers and youths went in groups on motorcycles and cars, carrying party flags, to receive him at the airport. The JSP chief had arrived on a three-day tour of the city.

The Ministers had come to attend the ‘Visakha Garjana’ rally, organised by the Uttarandhra Non-Political JAC, earlier in the day. The rally, though delayed, due to the continued downpour till the afternoon, turned out to be a success with the participants braving the rain and marching with determination.

The JSP workers were said to have been angered by the alleged adverse comments of the Ministers and YSRCP leaders on the personal issues of Mr. Pawan Kalyan during the Visakha Garjana meeting. Their comments were circulated on social media, which reportedly angered the Jana Sainiks.

On seeing the cars of the Ministers, the JSP workers, reportedly lost their cool, and allegedly threw stones at the cars of the Ministers, damaging the window panes. The incident led to a traffic jam and Mr. Pawan Kalyan being held up for over two hours outside the airport.

“Ms. Roja’s comments on the personal life of Mr. Pawan Kalyan angered the Jana Sainiks. She should have restrained herself from making such comments on our party chief,” opined senior JSP leaders Bolisetty Satya and Kona Tata Rao.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pawan was given a rousing reception with scores of youth, some holding JSP flags, and even women and children gathering at various junctions along the National Highway road to have a glimpse of the matinee idol.

Mr. Satya said that 8,500 persons had registered with the party for coming on motorcycles to receive the party chief. The number could be more as some might not have registered their names. The response of the people was spontaneous and it took almost two hours for Mr. Pawan to reach NAD Kotha Raod from the Airport, he added.

Mr. Pawan will hold a ‘Jana Vani’ programme to accept grievances from the people at Kalavani Auditorium in the port stadium on Sunday.