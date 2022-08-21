Tense situation prevails at Rushikonda and Visakhapatnam airport as police prevent Lokesh from speaking to media

ADVERTISEMENT

A tense situation prevailed at Rushikonda and later at the Visakhapatnam airport on Sunday evening as the police tried to prevent Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national General Secretary Nara Lokesh from speaking to the media.

The Srikalulam police had prevented Mr. Lokesh from going to Palasa as Section 144 was in force there. He was reportedly brought and made to alight from his car near a convention centre at Rushikonda on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to the media, he alleged that ‘Raja Reddy rule’ was being implemented in the State. He described Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as ‘JCB’ Mohan Reddy as his rule had started with the demolition of the ‘Praja Vedika’ with a ‘JCB’. He alleged that it was followed by the demolition of the houses and properties of TDP leaders in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and other places and wondered why the State government was afraid of the TDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The media conference was disrupted by the police and Mr. Lokesh was taken to the airport, where he once again tried to address the media. The TDP leaders argued with the police for declining to give permission to the former Minister to speak to the media. They pleaded with the police to allow Mr. Lokesh to speak for at least two minutes.

The police finally gave in but when Mr. Lokesh did not start his speech even after two minutes, the police officers said the time given to him was over and once again arguments ensued between the police and the TDP leaders. Mr. Lokesh was seen losing his cool and shouting at the police: “Don’t touch me.” He said, “As the main Opposition, we have the right to question the government on their wrongdoings. Is this the way you behave with a former Minister?”

He said that he had come to attend the weddings in the families of the TDP leaders in Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam.

The TDP leaders raised the slogans: “CM down down”, “Idemi Rajyam, dongala rajyam” and “Police jhulum nasinchali”. Mr. Lokesh said that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had given the house site pattas to the beneficiaries of 27th ward at Palasa and the latter had constructed houses after obtaining all permissions and approvals but now the government terms them as illegal constructions.

Mr. Lokesh left by a special flight later.