Tenders for VMRDA’s multi-level car parking project by month-end

Project at Siripuram is aimed at meeting future needs: official

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the new multi-level car parking (MLCP) project-cum-commercial complex being set up by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) at Siripuram is in final stage of approval. The tendering process is likely to begin this month-end. The project being set up at an estimated cost of ₹80 crore is aimed at meeting future needs and can accommodate 450 cars and 500 two-wheelers.

According to the design proposed, parking will be accommodated in five floors, including three-floored cellars (G-1, G-2, G-3). Five floors will be accommodated exclusively for commercial purpose.

“Officials from AP Urban Infrastructure has prepared DPR for the project. It was scrutinised and we had asked them for some modifications. The amendments will be reviewed this Tuesday and we will be going for tenders by the end of this month and finalise tenders soon. If everything goes well, works for the project should start by January-end or February,” said VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Koteswara Rao said that the project is aimed at meeting the future needs. Siripuram, being a major junction, houses VMRDA complex, VMRDA Children’s Arena, Gurajada Kalakshetram, HSBC and a few others. During any programmes, people coming to Children’s Arena, Kalakshetram and a few establishments are forced to park their vehicles beside road which is leading to traffic congestions.

“With the gradual increase in the commercial establishments and expansion of city, parking problem is likely to be increased in the next few years. Since it is a busy locality, we have incorporated some floors for commercial purpose and we hope they will go good in the auctions after the project finishes,” he said.

The VMRDA Commissioner said that as per their estimation, it would take at least one-and-a-half year for the completion of project once it kick-starts. However with the availability of present latest technology, it is also possible to finish within a year, he said.

This is going to be the second MLCP in the city, as the first one is being set up by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) at Jagadamba Junction as part of the Smart City project.