Temporary khadi stalls inaugurated at railway station

Six exhibition-cum-sales temporary stalls for khadi were inaugurated at Visakhapatnam Railway Station at the Gnanapuram side on Platform No.8 by Divisional Railway Manager of East Coast Railway Waltair Division Anup Kumar Satpathy in the presence of Deputy Director of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) S. Raghu, Assistant Director R. Srinivasa Rao and others here on Saturday.

Five of the stalls were set up by the KVIC, Andhra Pradesh, and one stall by APCO (Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Ltd).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satpathy said that railways has selected Visakhapatnam station among the 75 stations across the country where temporary stalls of handloom and khadi materials have been set up as part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

These stalls will be open from August 14 to 22. The travelling passenger can utilise this opportunity to purchase a wide range of clothes, artefacts and handmade items.