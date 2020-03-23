Temples must not allow ‘darshan’, says official

All Endowment and private temples must not allow ‘darshan’ to devotees in view of the lockdown announced by the government, Deputy Commissioner of Endowments N. Sujata has said. ‘Arjita sevas,’ ‘jataras.’ celestial weddings and other celebrations have already been cancelled in government temples. Private temples also should follow suit and cancel all such programmes and should not allow gatherings of devotees. In case of any failure stern action would be taken, she warned.