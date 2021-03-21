Temple burgled, gold and silver ornaments worth ₹9.25 lakh stolen

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 March 2021 21:00 IST

The temple is located 100 metres away from III Town police station and the district police office

Unidentified miscreants burgled the Karakachettu Polamamba temple at Peda Waltair and escaped with 350 grams gold ornaments, including the gold crown of the goddess, four kg silver, all worth ₹9.25 lakh in the early hours of Sunday.

The temple is located just 100 metres away from III Town police station and also the district police office.

Advertising

Advertising

According to reports, the miscreants allegedly gained entry into the temple through the backdoor. They entered the sanctum sanctorum and fled with the gold and silver ornaments of the temple. In the early morning, the temple authorities detected the burglary and informed the police. The cops inspected the spot with CLUES team and dog squad.

“There were about 17 CCTV cameras in the temple, but the burglars took away the Digital Video Recorder (DVR)of the cameras. Special teams were formed to nab the accused,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (CCS) Sravan Kumar told to The Hindu.

Sources said that the watchman informed the police that a few persons came to the temple in the early hours and asked him whether they could sleep in the temple premises. When he refused, the miscreants had left the spot, Mr. Sravan Kumar said.

Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu visited the temple and spoke to the temple officials as well as the police. Darshan was closed for people.

Meanwhile, Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) State president Pranav Gopal alleged that under the YSR Congress Party government rule, not just public, but even temples had no safety. He demanded an inquiry into the incident.