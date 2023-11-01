Telugu Thalli Flyover in Visakhapatnam turns into a hotspot for accidents

November 01, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Telugu Thalli Flyover (TTF), which completed a decade of service this October, still awaits the attention of the concerned authorities, including the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), for a proper reconstruction/repair that would prevent road accidents and deaths henceforth. The flyover was opened on October 9 in 2013 and has become a hotspot for accidents.

The Visakhapatnam City Traffic Police (VCTP) said that at least 40 people lost their lives on the flyover due to construction defects ever since its opening. Recently, two youths were killed and another seriously injured in a bike accident on the flyover in the early hours of October 26. The rider lost control and hit the divider.

Stakeholders and members of Visakhapatnam Road Safety Committee (VRSC) discussed the issue and measures to be taken to control deaths on the flyover at several meetings held in the presence of its chairman, who is also the District Collector. Certain measures were discussed and suggested in the meetings. But, those measures did not yield any results.

Greater Visakha Citizens’ Forum vice-president Sohan Hatangadi said, “Citizens ultimately see results, not efforts or plans. We have not seen a single year where there hasn’t been a fatal accident on the flyover. It is a vital road for motorists to reach the railway station. The authorities should at least now focus on repairing the flyover to ensure that it remains one of the safest road networks in the city henceforth.”

G.C. Raja Ratnam, Visakhapatnam Deputy Transport Commissioner, Road Transport Authority, and one of the members of VRSC, suggested that authorities can adopt best accident prevention measures, which have yielded successful results on flyovers in the country.

“I can suggest the measures taken by authorities on the Biodiversity Park flyover in Hyderabad. The flyover has two curves within a distance of less than one km,” Mr. Raja Ratnam said.

Some of the measures taken on the Biodiversity Park flyover include installation of roller barricades to reduce speed, construction of rumble strips along the stretch apart from crash barriers, signages and warning boards.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) G. Srinivasa Rao said that there appears to be a lack of proper banking at the tail-end of the flyover towards the railway station.

Banking of a road means raising the outer edge of the road relative to the inner edge so that the vehicles are able to make a safer turn, Mr. Rao explained.

“We brought this issue to the notice of GVMC Commissioner Saikanth Varma during an internal meeting. He promised to set up a committee to study the flyover design before taking action. We hope that we will see a safer flyover before the end of this year,” Mr. Rao said.

