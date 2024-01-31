Telugu States’ NCC cadets excel at R-Day camp in Delhi

January 31, 2024 07:25 am | Updated 07:26 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Republic Day contingent of NCC Directorate A.P. & Telangana excelled in cultural competitions by securing first position in Group Song and third in the National Integration Awareness Programme (NIAP).

The A.P.&T NCC Directorate team won three gold, four silver and three bronze medals across various categories at the Republic Day camp in New Delhi, according to a release here on Tuesday. Cadet Shaik Rehana won the Show Jumping Champion of the Day trophy.

M. Srisanth and Nagandla Dheeraj were adjudged as Best Cadets in the JD/JW Army and Navy respectively, and were awarded the Best Cadet medal and coveted baton from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the PM Rally conducted on January 27 at Cariappa Parade Ground, New Delhi.

Akanksha Bhosle stood second in the Best Cadet SW Army wing category, T. Divya Lakshmi stood third in the Best Cadet SW Navy wing category and B. Tharun Teja stood third in the Best Cadet SD Air wing category, while D. Sai Kiran, R. Elavarasan and K. Sowmya Sree were awarded the DG NCC Medallion for their outstanding performance during RDC 2024, the release added.

Cadets from all 28 States competed in competitions like Drill, Group Dance, Group Song, NIAP, Best Cadet Category, Aero Modelling, Equestrian and Flag Area, held during the RDC camp.

The AP & T Directorate team comprising one officer, 128 cadets and 10 other support staff returned to Secunderabad after the successful completion of the 30-day Republic Day camp in New Delhi.