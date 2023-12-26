Telugu film industry councils should ban Ram Gopal Varma: Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy

December 26, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA & senior leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy demanded the Telugu Film Industry (TFI) producers and director’s associations to ban film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) from their body, claiming that having him in the council is a “disgrace to the Telugu film industry,” which has produced number of stalwarts.

Addressing a press conference at TDP office here on Tuesday, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said that even if Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government tries to run RGV’s movie Vyooham in theatres by deploying additional police force, it will be unanimously rejected by people of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said RGV panicked when a group of TDP supporters staged a protest near his office at Hyderabad. “If RGV makes derogatory statements and spread false propaganda against TDP leaders, our party workers and supporters will tonsure him and make him walk on the road,” Mr. Murthy said. He also said that the only aim of the movie was to portray Jagan Mohan Reddy as a great personality and cover up his crimes.

RGV’s Vyooham, the first part of the the two-part series, is set to release this Friday. The theme of the movie reportedly centres round the aftermath of the death of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy, and as per Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy, the movie has allegedly shown the TDP and JSP leaders in bad light.

The second part of the movie is expected to release in January 2024.

Targets YSR Congress government

Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy also stated that when the cases of COVID-19 have started to report in Andhra and when people are in a state of worry, instead of coming up with measures to tackle it, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy has started ‘Aadudam Andhra’.

The TDP leader also opined that all the YSR Congress Party’s campaigns including the recent ‘Samajika Saadhikara Bus Yatra’ turned out to be flop and were not received well by the public.

He also said that right from ASHA workers, youth, farmers, contractors, elderly women, steel plant workers, TIDCO house beneficiaries and various classes of people were cheated by the YSRC-led government.

He also said that people are eagerly waiting for the elections and get rid of the YSRCP government. After formation of TDP-JSP government, all the crimes and scams committed by Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy will be brought to light with all proofs, he stated.

