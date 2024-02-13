Telugu Desam Party seeks inquiry into ‘electoral irregularities’ by Visakhapatnam District Collector

February 13, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy demanded that the Election Commission of India(ECI) conduct an inquiry into District Collector A. Mallikarjuna’s electoral irregularities.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy said that the ECI should not allow the Collector to perform duties in the district. He alleged that in his tenure of two years and nine months, the District Collector was involved in a number of land scams supporting the YSRCP leaders. The TDP leader alleged that a Joint Collector, who was very honest, was transferred to the municipal corporation since he did not pay heed to the Collector’s words. He said that after the formation of the TDP-JSP government, they would launch a probe into the irregularities committed by the officials.

Visakhapatnam East Constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu alleged that despite complaining about the deletion of votes and fake voters issues a number of times, the Collector has not taken any action.