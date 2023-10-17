HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telugu Desam Party Mahila wing members burn posters of Deputy CM Narayana Swamy

Mahila wing president V. B. Anitha also said that being a Dalit, Deputy CM Narayana Swamy has failed to work for the welfare of the Dalits in the State.

October 17, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP State Mahila Wing president Anitha. File

TDP State Mahila Wing president Anitha. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Mahila wing staged a protest against Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy for his alleged comments against Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP national president N. Chandrabababu Naidu.

The Mahila wing members along with former MLA and TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao burnt the posters of Narayana Swamy. They also raised slogans against the Excise Minister and demanded apologies from him to Chandrababu Naidu’s family members.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Mahila wing president V. B. Anitha said that being a Dalit, Mr. Swamy has failed to work for the welfare of the Dalits in the State. She alleged that the YSRCP leaders have tortured a number of Dalits including Srinivas, the accused in the ‘Kodi Kathi’ case, Dr. Sudhakar from Visakhapatnam and a few others, but never ever Mr. Swamy, who won the elections with the votes of Dalits has shown concern for them.

Ms. Anitha also alleged that to impress Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and to get a ticket in the elections, YSRCP leaders like Narayana Swamy are making comments against the family members of Chandrababu Naidu.

She also said that Ms. Bhuvaneswari was never into the politics and has been helping a number of people since many years through NTR Trust. However, the YSRCP leaders are criticising and hurting her, which is atrocious.

She also said criticised Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking helicopter ride for very short distance (From Visakhapatnam airport to Rushikonda) during his visit to Visakhapatnam. She said that the CM is frightened to face the public, as such he uses the aerial route whenever he visits any place in the State.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.