Telugu Desam Party Bheemunipatnam Assembly candidate Ganta to start his political campaigning from April 10

April 09, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Bheemunipatnam MLA candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao will kickstart his political campaigning from Wednesday (April 10). The former Minister is also planning to file his nomination on April 18 amid much fan fare. On April 10, Mr. Srinivasa Rao will organise special prayers in a temple at Annavaram and start his campaign. His tour will cover Nagamayyapalem, Majjivalasa, Pathamulakuddha and Chippada areas. During the campaign, roadshows and door-to-door visits will be organised.

