Telugu Desam losing grip on city?

While some leaders have quit, others stay away from the party activities

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which considers Visakhapatnam city as its stronghold, seems to be losing grip on it, and its ‘impregnable fort’ is developing cracks if the developments after the 2019 general elections are any indication. Prominent leaders started deserting the party one after the other causing a concern to the high-command.

Former MLAs S.A. Rehman and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu quit the party and joined the YSRCP along with their supporters.

Big jolt

Now, the party has received a big jolt when Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, MLA of Visakha south, shifted his loyalties and extended his support to the ruling party and got his two sons admitted to the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In the 2019 elections, the TDP, which faced a drubbing almost in the entire State, could win all the four seats in the city — Visakhapatnam East, Visakhapatnam North, Visakhapatnam South and Visakha West — weathering the ‘fan’ storm which swept the ‘cycle’ away.

After the dismal show of the party in the elections, a few senior party leaders in the city have been lying low and have been maintaining a safe distance from party activities.

They were also conspicuous by their absence at the party meeting in which former Ministers Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy addressed the party workers in South constituency on Sunday.

However, the decision of Mr. Ganesh Kumar came as a surprise as he was seen actively taking part in party activities till recently. The other MLA (Visakha East) Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu is a staunch supporter of Mr. Naidu.

Capital woes

Eyeing a big win in the mayoral elections, which are due, the ruling party appears to be keen on weakening the TDP and is making strategic moves.

Meanwhile, the naming of Visakhapatnam as the Executive capital by the YSR Congress Party government has been termed a calculated move by political pundits.

Ever since the announcement was made, the Telugu Desam leaders have been in a dilemma whether to support it or adhere to the stand taken by Mr. Naidu who chants the ‘Amaravati’ mantra.

The confusion among the TDP leaders may continue till some more time before they take a decision either way.

“The senior leaders and party workers have lost faith in the leadership of the TDP president and they are not interested to work under his son N. Lokesh, who was made an MLC, ignoring senior leaders, and subsequently a Minister. The local leaders cannot go against the decisions being taken against Visakhapatnam city. Some more Telugu Desam Party leaders are expected to join the YSRCP. It is only a matter of time,” said S.A. Rahaman, YSR Congress Party leader and former MLA.