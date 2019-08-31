Telugu Desam leaders raise pitch against sand scarcity

Telugu Desam cadre led by the party’s MLAs and leaders staged demonstrations in various parts of the city on Friday to highlight the ‘scarcity of sand during the past few months’, alleging that paucity of the major raw material had take a toll on the construction industry, rendering thousands of workers jobless.

Carrying placards that read ‘Ravali Isuka, Kavali Isuka’ (Sand should come, we need it), a large number of construction workers also took part in the protests.At the Mahatma Gandhi statue near the GVMC administrative building, Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar staged a protest by selling sand at ₹5 a kg. His West constituency counterpart P.G.V.R. Naidu led a protest on NAD Kotha Road.

‘Grim situation’

Taking pot shot at the YSRCP government, Mr. Naidu said despite the promise made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy that sand would be made available before the new policy was in place, the supply situation remained grim.

“In the absence of adequate supply of sand, the construction industry has came to a grinding halt. Those who are eager to continue the work are made it paying ₹3,000 to ₹6,000 per a tractor load. The cascading effect are also seen when it comes to the execution of government projects. The situation has put a question mark on the livelihood of the construction workers,” he said.

The MLA further alleged that the other workers dependent on construction activity such as electricians, plumbers and carpenters are baring the brunt. “The situation can not improve, unless the new sand policy is announced,” he said.

‘Workers lose jobs’

Mr. Ganesh Kumar questioned the rationale behind the closure of 230 sand reaches in the State even before the new policy was announced. As a result, the sand price which would otherwise hover around ₹1,000 a tonne has gone up by more than three times. With the work coming to standstill, migrant workers in the North Andhra region are suffering a lot,” he said.

TDP leader M. Sri Bharat and former corporator Ch.V. Pattabhiram led the protest at Isukathota. MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao and former corporator Mutyala Naidu staged a dharna at Seethammadhara.