Telugu Desam leaders held at Venkatapuram

TDP leaders Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and Gandi Babji were arrested by the police on Thursday when they were returning from Venkatapuram village after meeting residents affected by the styrene monomer vapour leak at LG Polymers.

The duo was stopped near Naidu Thota and taken into preventive custody, a police official said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Murthy said that he and Mr. Babji had gone to the village only to offer their support to the affected families. “We were returning to my car after meeting the villagers when we were picked up by the police. We did not hold any protest or meeting at the village,” Mr. Murthy said.

A few more activists were also arrested and reportedly shifted to Anandapuram police station.