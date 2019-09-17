Telugu Desam leaders blame YSRCP for Kodela’s death

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders from the district expressed shock at the death of former Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao on Monday.

Siva Prasada Rao allegedly committed suicide at his house in Hyderabad and was admitted to the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in an ‘unresponsive state’. He was declared dead in the afternoon.

“Siva Prasada Rao was literally forced to take the extreme step owing to the cases foisted on him by the YSRCP government,” TDP senior leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged.

He recalled that Siva Prasada Rao had even written a letter, apart from convening a media conference and expressing his agony of being ‘harassed by the government and being subjected to mental torture’.

Mr. Murthy also alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, instead of sending a representative on behalf of the government to express condolences to the bereaved family, tried to portray the death as a ‘dispute between father and son’ through a media channel.

‘An irreparable loss’

Former MLA and TDP Urban District president S.A. Rahaman described the death as an irreparable loss to the party. “He was a great surgeon and was popular in Palnadu area. I went along with him in Guntur district 20 years ago and witnessed the fan following he had there,” said Mr. Rahaman, who is also a medical practitioner.

Visakhapatnam East MLA and TDP leader Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu organised a condolence meet at MVP Colony.

Siva Prasada Rao had earned popularity as a medical practitioner in Guntur and he was with the TDP since its formation in 1983, Mr. Ramakrishna Babu said.

TDP leaders Duvvarapu Rama Rao, Chode Pattabhiram, Sanapala Panduranga Rao and Nazeer were among those who were present on the occasion.

Rally taken out

The TDP leaders also took out a rally from the Visakhapatnam East MLAs Office at MVP Colony to Double Road deploring the alleged stoppage of signals to a few media channels by Master Signal Operations (MSOs).