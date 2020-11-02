Telugu Desam against development of north Andhra, Rayalaseema: Kannababu

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 November 2020 00:45 IST

‘Naidu sacrificed the interests of State and accepted special package from Centre’

Criticising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders for spearheading the 'Amaravati Parirakshana' agitation, Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu alleged that the Opposition party is against the development of north Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Kannababu criticised the TDP leaders for opposing Visakhapatnam as Executive capital and confining themselves to Amaravati villages.

He said that the three capitals would pave the way for development, especially of the backward North Andhra region, which was neglected by the previous government.

Advertising

Advertising

“While Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is aiming at balanced development of all the three regions, the Opposition is confining itself only to Amaravati and misleading the public in the name Amaravati Parirakshana agitation,” he said. He said that Mr. Naidu has sacrificed the interests of the State for his personal interests and accepted the special package from the Centre and also failed to submit revised estimates for Polavaram project. Although the project was listed as a national project in the bifurcation Act, the previous government took over from the Centre and failed to complete it, he said. He also alleged that Mr. Naidu was responsible for the State coffers going empty.

He reiterated that Mr. Jagan had promised to provide houses to 30 lakh poor families free of cost and would fulfil it. The Chief Minister also brought many revolutionary changes in governance by establishing village secretariats, prioritising farmer and women welfare, along with education and health sector reforms, he said.