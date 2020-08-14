Visakhapatnam

Telugu audio song released

Supreme Shaker of Vizag, who owns Supreme Orchestra, released his Telugu audio song, which describes about Telugu culture and the beauty of Telugu language at VJF Presss Club here on Thursday.

The lyrics were written by Jada Subbarao, the basic tune was given by Vidya Sagar and the music was composed by Leela Siva.

MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana launched a poster of the song. Film actor Ambati Srinu, Mrs India World second runner-up Karem Mamtha, film producer, director and actor Karem Vinay Prakash, film director and actor Yada Kumar and VJF secretary Durga Rao attended.

