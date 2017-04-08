Telemedicine centres launched in State

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Arogya Kendras’ (MAK), e-urban primary health centres, for providing telemedicine. The government plans to run the MAKs in the private-public partnership mode.

Inaugurating them at his chambers at the Secretariat, Mr. Naidu said the process to cleanse the government hospitals had begun.

Equipment worth crores used to lie idle in the government hospitals. The patients did not benefit though the government had provided the equipment. Noticing these horrifying conditions, the government had decided to develop the government hospitals on a par with the corporate hospitals, he said.

Future plans

The Chief Minister said AP would be developed as medical hub which would be the destination for patients across the globe. The Indo-U.K. Institute of Health, in association with Kings College, would come up in the capital city of Amaravati. A medical and health university at a cost of ₹1,000 crore would be set up as part of the project. A 1,100-bed hospital would be part of the project, which would be referred to as the health care city. The government planned to complete it by 2018, he said.

Work on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) would begin soon at Mangalagiri in Guntur district. It would come up at a cost of ₹1,618 crore. The VIMS at Visakhapatnam would also be operational.

Mr. Naidu, referring to kidney patients, said the government had plans to set up dialysis centres in all 13 districts. A research centre would come up in Srikakulam.

Medical and Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas and Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Poonam Malkondaiah were present.