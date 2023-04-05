‘Telegram Bot’ attendance system to help TDP leadership track activities of party workers in Andhra Pradesh

April 05, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In an attempt to make use of technology to improve coordination and performance of its cadres, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) launched a ‘Telegram Bot’ attendance system during its zonal committee meeting here on April 5 (Wednesday). The party cadres were instructed to update their activities in this app on a regular basis.

Giving details about the technology, TDP leader Chintakalaya Vijay said that their information technology team has integrated a special ‘bot’ in the Telegram app and each Karyakartha (party worker) has been assigned a unique code. The party workers can log into the app by entering the code and update their activities.

“Be it rally, community interaction programme, meeting or door-to-door campaign, the party workers will update all the details including photographs and videos in the app. The party leadership can assess the data by entering the unique code ”Chintakalaya Vijay TDP leader

“The initiative will help record all the activities undertaken by the ground workers, which otherwise go unnoticed. Be it a small rally, community interaction programme, meeting with workers or a door-to-door campaign, the party workers will update all the details including photographs and videos in the app. All the data can be assessed real-time. The party higher-ups can assess the data by entering the code,” explained Mr. Vijay, who conducted a training session at the zonal committee meeting.

All the 2,680 party workers who attended the meeting on Wednesday were assigned codes, he added.

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu appealed to the TDP leaders to make use of technology. “Hard work alone does not yield results. We need to use technology in a smart way. The party leadership can check the activities undertaken by a leader in case his or her name is recommended for a ticket or a post before taking a decision,” he said.

TDP senior leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu suggested that training programmes on the new system should be organised at the district and constituency levels.