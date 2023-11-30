Telangana voters in Visakhapatnam leave for Hyderabad to cast their votes

November 30, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A large number of people living in Visakhapatnam have a share in the political fortunes of Telangana, as many Telangana voters work in various government and private companies located in the Port City. They travelled to Telangana to exercise their franchise.

According to the information available here, at least 5,000 people from various sectors have gone to Telangana to vote. These include those in public sector units (PSUs), HPCL Visakh Refinery, RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone, Central government organisations like Eastern Naval Command, Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V), etc, and private and corporate institutions like Gangavaram Port, GITAM Deemed-to-be University. Also included are workers and staff from pharmaceutical companies in various SEZs surrounding the city.

“Hundreds of staff and workers from various pharma companies, who have votes in areas like Jedimetla in Telangana, have gone to cast their franchise. Most of them left for Hyderabad on Wednesday (November 29). Companies also issued paid leave as per government norms,” said CITU affiliate Pharma city Workers and Staff Welfare Union president G. Satyanarayana, here on Thursday.

Software employees who have the right to vote in Hyderabad, and employees who choose to Work from Home at their parents’ or in-laws’ houses in Visakhapatnam have also moved to Hyderabad.

“I came here (Vizag) and was working from home. I was born in the city but settled in Hyderabad after marriage. As my wife is pregnant now, I came to my parents’ house to stay with my wife and parents for the time being. However, on Wednesday, I went back to Hyderabad to vote on Thursday. To value the slogan of `Right to Vote’ in our democratic country, I did this from my side. I may stay here till December 3 (Sunday) to join the mood of the poll celebration with my friends and colleagues here,” said an MNC software employee K. Neeraj, over phone from Hyderabad.

On the other hand, some State government employees also reached Hyderabad to exercise their right to vote.

It may be mentioned that the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday also granted paid leave to its employees who have vote rights for Telangana assembly elections.

“If an Andhra Pradesh government employee is entitled to vote in Telangana, he or she can apply for paid leave under the provision of Section 135B (1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. They must submit a copy of the EPIC card authorised by the Telangana State Election Commission,” an Andhra Pradesh government official said.

The results of Telangana elections is to be declared on December 3.

