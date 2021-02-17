Telangana Governor, Jagan to visit city today

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is arriving on a short visit to the city on Wednesday.
He will land at Visakhapatnam Airport at 11.10 a.m.
Sarada Peetham
After meeting officials and non-officials at the airport, he will proceed by road to Sri Visakha Sarada Peetham at China Mushidiwada, near Pendurthy.
He will participate in the annual festival of the Peetham and return to the airport at 12.45 p.m. and return to Gannavaram.
Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan is also arriving at Vizag Airport from Hyderabad, at 3.10 p.m. She will proceed by road to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam and have ‘darshan’ of the deity.
Later, she would visit Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham at 4.10 p.m. and return to the airport at 5.20 p.m. and return to Hyderabad.
