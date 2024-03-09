Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to address public meeting in Visakhapatnam on March 15

March 09, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will address a public meeting in Visakhapatnam on March 15.

This will be the first public meeting of Mr. Revanth in Visakhapatnam after becoming the Chief Minister.

The meeting is part of the election campaign of the Congress and Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y.S Sharmila and senior leaders such as G. Rudra Raju will be present.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rudra Raju said this will be a mega meeting and also the first of Ms. Sharmila in Visakhapatnam. The meeting is scheduled to be held around 4 p.m. at the railway ground.

Ever since, Ms. Sharmila has taken over the reins of the party in Andhra Pradesh, the Congress party has been in a resurgence mood. Ms. Sharmila, sister of Andhra Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been going hammer and tongs against her brother.

According to Mr. Rudra Raju, this is just the beginning of the Congress’s high profile campaign and efforts are on to rope in Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to address a couple of public meetings in the State.

“We have decided to contest in all the 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State. We are also finalising our alliance with the CPI (M) and CPI parties and other like-minded parties who would join us.”

According to him CPI (M) has already confirmed its alliance, as it is also part of the INDIA Bloc and is likely to contest from 10 Assembly segments and at least to Lok Sabha constituencies. The deal with CPI is yet to be sealed, he said.

The seat sharing issue is being dealt with senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik and very soon, we will finalise the seat sharing with our alliance partner, said Mr. Rudra Raju.

Apart from speaking on the proposed privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Mr. Revanth will focus on other aspects, he said.