Teenage girl dead, two trapped as three-storied building collapses at Maharanipeta in Visakhapatnam

March 23, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A teenage girl died, while two others including an Intermediate student were trapped under a debris of a three-storied building (G+2), which had collapsed at Ramajogipeta area near Maharanipeta in Visakhapatnam, during the wee hours of Thursday, March 23. Five persons who were stuck in the building were rescued and shifted to King George Hospital.

A total of eight persons from three families have been residing in the building, it was learnt. The deceased was identified as S Anjali, a Class X student. Anjali’s father S. Rama Rao and his wife S Kalyani were rescued and shifted to KGH, where they have been undergoing treatment. Anjali’s elder brother S. Durga Prasad is still stuck under the building debris. Rama Rao’s family are from the interior areas of Vizianagaram district and have been shifted to Visakhapatnam in the view of children’s education.

According to the residents of Ramajogipeta, they woke up to a huge sound of a crash in between 1.30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Initially, many of them suspected it as an earthquake and ran out of houses, only to realise that a three-storied building has collapsed in their locality.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sumit Garud Sunil, Maharanipeta and One Town Police, Revenue department officials and NDRF teams have rushed to the spot after coming to know about the incident. As per the revenue department officials, the building seems to be 20 to 30 years old and in dilapidated condition. A detailed report will be submitted to the collector after investigation.

Some of the victims who were rescued and being treated at KGH said that a new construction has been taking place near their building. They suspect that the construction work at the site may have put some pressure on the old building, which may have led to collapse. Further details are awaited and rescue operation is on.

