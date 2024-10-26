GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TECHRITZ fest features student exhibits from various engineering branches

Published - October 26, 2024 07:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day TECHRITZ fest concluded at Vignan's Women’s Engineering College here on Saturday.

Students from various colleges have participated and showcased technical exhibits of all engineering branches.

Inaugurating the fest, the chief guest Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Additional Divisional Railway Manager , Waltair Railway Division, urged the students to work on innovative concepts that are useful for the railways too.

Anil Tentu, Regional Employment Officer, Visakhapatnam, Department of Employment and Training, appreciated the students and teaching fraternity for their contribution towards latest technological developments in exhibits. 

College principal B. Arundhathi presided.

