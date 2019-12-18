Technology centre to hone skillsets of MSMEs

Deputy General Manager of MSME Technology Centre-Pudi Prasad Reddy has said the Technology Centre Systems Programme (TCSP) undertaken by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises with the assistance of the World Bank was committed to hone the technological and skill base of MSMEs in select manufacturing industries to improve their competitiveness.

He was speaking at a workshop conducted under the Technology Cluster Manager (TCM) Programme by MSME Technology Centre in association with KPMG on government policies and initiatives and knowledge sharing of best practices on advanced future tooling at Gajuwaka.

“We act as the TCM to support Technology Centres to undertake technology and cluster development activities, develop technological and skill based of MSMEs and enhance their business opportunities through new market linkages in selected manufacturing industries,” said KPMG cluster development executive of Krishna Prakash Lal.

Tool rooms

Referring to the advanced future tooling, Bala Hangadhara, technical expert from KPMG, said in a bid to provide the right stimulus for growth of MSMEs, tool rooms were the best platforms to offer invaluable service to the industrial units by way of precision tooling and providing skilled manpower.

Underscoring the importance of having Technology Centres, R.K. Pavitra Kumar, Director, Central Institute of Tool Design (CITD), Hyderabad, said the institute was the first of its kind in India in assisting in developing tools for various processes for MSMEs and promoting skill development courses in designing and manufacture of tools, dies and moulds in line with ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Discussions were also held on the opportunities in prioritised clusters in Visakhapatnam and new schemes for MSMEs.