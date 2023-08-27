Team India is capable of winning ICC One Day International Cricket World Cup, says Krish Srikkanth

August 27, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Indian cricketer and 1983 world cup hero Krishnamachari Srikkanth said that Team India is capable of winning the ICC One Day International (ODI) Cricket World Cup 2023, which is going to kickstart from this October in India.

“In 2011, the WC happened in India and we have won. Again after 12 years, WC is happening in the country. We have a good team and we are playing in home conditions, which is another advantage. I am confident that India is good enough to win the WC,” he said.

Mr Srikkanth was in Visakhapatnam to attend the final match of Andhra Premier League (APL) organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), at DR YSR ACA VDCA Stadium.

No. 4 slot

Responding to the ongoing debate on who should play for No. 4 in the World Cup, Mr Srikkanth said that the present selected 17-member squad for the coming Asia Cup was solid with good combination, which helps the coach as well as the captain to try out different options before finalising someone for the spot.

“There are number of ODI matches before the world cup. By that time, they will select a squad for the World Cup, I am sure that the team management will come to a conclusion on whom to play at No.4 and No.5,” he said.