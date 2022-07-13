Visakhapatnam

Team from Cognizant visits GITAM varsity in Visakhapatnam

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM July 13, 2022 18:11 IST
Updated: July 13, 2022 18:11 IST

The United States-based IT firm Cognizant Technology Solutions leadership team visited GITAM deemed to be University, here on Wednesday. Cognizant Digital Transformation (US) Associate Vice-President Krishna Pakala, campus recruitment Regional Partner Yeshwanth Pendyala met GITAM School of Technology Dean Vijay Sekhar. They discussed about the need for having a robust curriculum in engineering programmes.

Later, as part of the Cognizant Leadership Talk, Mr. Krishna addressed a large gathering of students. He motivated students to be creative and innovative with a focus on learning cutting-edge technologies. Mr. Yeshwanth observed that GITAM’s association with Cognizant has become strong over a period of time and encouraged students to be more agile and adaptive when it comes to career options.

