Team from Blekinge Institute meets Andhra Univeristy Vice-Chancellor in Visakhapatnam

Team members discuss on possibility of offering new Double Degree Bachelor Programme

Team members discuss on possibility of offering new Double Degree Bachelor Programme

A team from Blekinge Institute of Technology (BTH), Sweden. visited Andhra University to discuss on Double Degree Bachelor Programme (DDBP) (3+1) leading to a B.Tech degree from Andhra University and B.Sc from BTH, Sweden.

AU officials said that since 2016, BTH and AU are offering DDBP in the Computer Science and Electronic Communications Engineering. The admitted students undergo three years study at AUCE and one-year mandatory studies at BTH, Sweden. The admitted students will also have the guaranteed seat for pursuing Masters programme at Blekinge Institute of Technology after completing the bachelor studies.

The BTH team headed by Deputy Director International Affairs, Gurudutt Velpula, met the Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, Registrar V. Krishna and other officials. The team discussed the possibility of offering new Double Degree Bachelor Programme in Computer Science with emphasis on AI and Machine Learning from academic year 2022 – 2023.