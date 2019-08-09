Teachers’ low-cost solutions steal the show at ATL workshop

The death of a cardiac patient while being shifted to a hospital in an ambulance at the railway level crossing near Manapuram in Vizianagaram district left him shattered. The tragedy prompted him to came up with a practical solution to overcome the problem.

Meet P. Chandra Rao, a PGT in Physics at A.P. Model School and Junior College at Shikaruganji of Vizianagaram district, who, with the help of a like-minded teachers, developed a low-cost flyover with ‘collapsible’ metal structure to reach the already constructed concrete flyover at Manapuram.

The collapsible metal structure, which could be designed to carry a permissible weight, would operate with solar power and sensors to lift, and collapse when not required.

Mr. Chandra Rao and his group participated in the four-day State Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) Teachers workshop, conducted by NITI Aayog with the support of IBM, at Sri Krishnapuram AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS) School and Junior College, which concluded on Thursday.

“The level crossing gate was closed and the ambulance was caught in the traffic. Ironically, a little distance away from the level crossing gate was an ‘unfinished flyover’, which has been put to disuse,” said P. Chandra Rao while narrating the tragic incident which compelled him to look for a solution.

The concrete horizontal landing high above the tracks was constructed about two decades ago and the connecting structure on either side of it had to be built, but it did not happen, the group of teachers said.

Mr. Chandra Rao and his team are confident that the prototype could be developed into full-scale model which can offer a solution to the problem.

Sensors would be fitted to the metal structures on either side of the flyover and to the ambulances and the whole set-up can be programmed to allow automatic lifting of the metal structures only when the ambulance approaches the gate, he explained.

Energy saving streetlights

Another team from Sri Krishnapuram School developed a working model of ‘energy saving streetlights’, use of GPRS to check overspeeding on motorcycles by sending auto messages to the Police Control Room with the location of the vehicle.

Self-sustaining shelters, in which the buildings are equipped to harvest rain water, collect waste water for reuse, dry and wet wastes for composting, vertical farming along the building walls, use of renewable energy sources and ‘power automation system’ by the ‘Professional Tinkers Club’ were the other models that were on display at the programme.