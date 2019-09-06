Teacher who goes to school on horseback felicitated

Teachers are felicitated for their yeoman service on the Teacher’s Day. But, here is a teacher who was felicitated on Thursday for his dedication to reach the school in a remote area in Visakha Agency.

G. Venkata Ramana goes to school riding a horse daily, in the absence of motorable road. He is the only teacher in the Mandal Parishad Primary School at Surlapalem in G. Madugula mandal. The school is about 10 to 12 km from Gemmali village where Mr. Venkata Ramana lives.

He was felicitated by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao at the government’s official Teachers’ Day celebrations held at Anakapalle. “There is no road connectivity and when it rains it is almost impossible to reach the school even on a bicycle. Hence, I chose to ride a horse,” Mr. Venkata Raman said after the programme.

According to him, the horse was gifted to him by a farmer from Surlapalem, after he met with an accident while going to the school on a motorbike this year.