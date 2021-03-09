Visakhapatnam

Teacher suspended for dereliction of duty

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Venkateswar Salijamala has suspended a teacher of the Bourthi Government Tribal Welfare Primary School of Choudupalli panchayat in Chintapalli mandal.

The Project Officer inspected the school on Monday and found that the teacher had illegally appointed a volunteer to do his duties, by paying him ₹5,000 a month, to teach the children in his absence. Dr. Venkateswar also found that the works taken up under the ‘Mana Badi – Nadu Nedu’ programme were incomplete.

