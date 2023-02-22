ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher makes children stand barefoot under hot sun in Visakhapatnam

February 22, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Videos of the incident are going viral on social media; will look into the incident, says DEO

The Hindu Bureau

Seven students are seen standing barefoot under the hot sun as a punishment meted out to them by their teacher, in a video that is going viral on social media.

The incident, said to have occurred two days ago at a private school in Seetammadhara, came to light after some passersby shot videos and circulated them on WhatsApp and social media.

The video shows the children made to stand with their books under the hot sun for a long time. Some locals, taken aback by the incident, reportedly questioned the authorities over the harsh punishment meted out to the children and demanded strict action against those responsible.

District Education Officer L Chandrakala said that a team of officials would be visiting the school to inquire into the incident.

Member of State Commission for Protection of Children Rights (SCPCR) Gondu Sitharam said that he had also come across the videos and would be visiting the school to ascertain the facts. If the allegations are true, we will recommend stringent action against the school, he said.

