‘Teach kids to be financially prudent from a young age’

Inculcating financial discipline from a young age is one of the best gifts parents can give their children, particularly in a time of rising consumerism. Parents should also ask for their children’s views on issues involving the family. These were among several thoughts discussed at a ‘Positive Parenting’ talk organised by The Hindu for its employees on Friday.

“Parents need to take their children into confidence while taking important decisions concerning the family. It is wrong to think that they cannot understand financial matters or that they will be averse to decisions taken by their parents,” said Asha Nori, a retired teacher. She shared her insights, gathered over the years through her teaching career as well as her personal experiences, at the seminar.

“Taking their opinions on decisions concerning the family is important to build a strong relationship with them. All relationships have to be nurtured over a period of time. Happiness comes from making people around us happy. Comparing ourselves with others, envying others and greed are the enemies of happiness. We always think of Lord Krishna as an epitome of happiness but the Mahabharata describes how despite coming from a royal lineage, He underwent several ordeals but bore them with a smile,” she said.

‘Health is paramount’

The foremost among the external factors that make a person happy is health, she said. She recalled how as a young mother, she used to shout at her children for seemingly no reason as her mother-in-law used to chide her over petty issues.

Highlighting the importance of high protein diet for those in their 40s, she said that it was this age group that takes the maximum stress due to pressure on the work, home and human relations front.

“While egg and milk are good sources of protein, walking for about 10 minutes in the sun can make up for the Vitamin D deficiency, which has become common nowadays due to working and remaining indoors all through the day. Regular exercise and regular medical check-ups after 40 years of age are a must to maintain good health. Women need to undergo a mammogram and pap smear test at regular intervals after 40,” she said.

Ms. Nori now teaches English to underprivileged children at the Ambedkar Memorial School near Bullayya College.