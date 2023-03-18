ADVERTISEMENT

TDP’s Chiranjeevi Rao wins North Andhra Graduate MLC seat

March 18, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

He secured the required number of votes in the second preferential vote counting

V. Kamalakara Rao

TDP leaders celebrating the victory of Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao (second from left) in the North Andhra MLC Graduate Constituency election at the TDP office in Viskhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Visakhapatnam

Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, popularly known as ‘Economy Chiranjeevi’ of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), won the North Andhra Graduate Constituency (NAGC) MLC seat with 94,509 votes (required to win) in the second preferential counting held late on Friday night.

Mr. Rao was leading by 27,209 votes over the YSR Congress Party candidate Seetamraju Sudhakar at the end of the counting of the first preference vote with eight rounds till Friday evening. Mr. Rao polled 82,958 votes, but fell short of the magic figure by 11,551 votes.

The Returning Officer and Collector A. Mallikarjuna then went for the counting of the second preference votes of the list of candidates who got less first priority votes, from the bottom.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao reached the magic figure after polling 11,551 second preference votes from 35 candidates from the bottom. Those included 33 independents, the sitting MLC and BJP candidate P.V.N. Madhav and Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) candidate Koredla Ramaprabha.

The Election Officer handed over the winning slip of the MLC seat to Mr. Rao at the counting centre itself at Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium, early on Saturday.

“Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao from TDP won the MLC seat with 94,509 votes required for the victory. We have counted the first and second priority votes to declare the seat,” Mallikarjuna announced on the occasion.

At the end of the counting of the first preference votes, YSR Congress Party candidate Sudhakar secured 55,749 votes, PDF candidate Rama Prabha 35,148 votes and BJP’s sitting MLC P.V.N. Madhav 10,884 votes.

‘Students helped me win’

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Rao, said, “My students, their parents and friends, regardless of party, made me win. I thank everyone.”

Mr. Rao hails from Dondapudi village of Ravikamatham mandal in Anakapalli district, which comes under the Chodavaram Assembly Constituency. His name was endorsed by TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and announced by TDP State president K. Atchannaidu on February 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US