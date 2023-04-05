TDP zonal meet sees a spirit of bonhomie among cadres from North Andhra region

April 05, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Telugu Desam Party’s north coastal Andhra zone (zone-1) meeting organised at the V-Convention at PM Palem in the city on April 5 (Wednesday) saw a spirit of bonhomie among the party cadres from six districts falling under the zone.

“This is a great day for all of us. We all are confident of a grand victory of the party in the elections scheduled to be held next year,” said Chandrasekhar Nimmaka, who secured the fourth rank in the TDP’s poll management competition.

Trinadha Rao, another leader representing the 82nd Ward of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), said, “Speaking on the stage in the presence of our party president N. Chandrababu Naidu was a proud moment for me. Such meetings are necessary to boost the morale of the party workers from the grassroots level.”

The meeting began at 10 a.m. and ended at 5.30 p.m. The party cadres reached the venue well ahead of the programme schedule. Around 5,000 people gathered at the venue. The V-Convention was jam-packed. The TDP supporters and the general public watched the proceedings from the parking area where LED screens were set up.

“The food was good. Buttermilk helped us beat the sweltering heat,” said P. Swarnalatha, a woman from Narsipatnam.

Another party leader Venugopal, said, “The TDP should announce tickets before the elections. I brought this issue to the notice of Mr. Naidu.”

The National Highway-16 was packed with hundreds of cars and two-wheelers belonging to the party cadres. Around 100 police personnel were deployed at the venue of the TDP meeting, said PM Palam Circle Inspector Y. Ramakrishna.

“As it was a party event, we were not concerned with the meeting. We only took care of the traffic and crowd management outside the venue,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.