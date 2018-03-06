ViTDP workers hold novel ‘rail protest’

TDP cadres led by party urban president and Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar took out a novel ‘rail protest’ demanding that the Union government keep the promise it made during bifurcation.

The TDP leaders and cadres carried out a model of rail with slogans on the several promises made by the Modi Government, including railway zone as headquarters, and special category status.

On railway zone , it said the BJP Express was late by four years.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said the protest was being carried out in solidarity with the TDP MPs agitating for justice to Andhra Pradesh in Parliament and wanted justice to be done to the State.

The ‘train’ with eight compartments displaying various demands and their status went from GVMC to Saraswati Park.

The promises made with regard to new capital Amaravati, Polavaram project, housing etc were also displayed.

Former corporator P. Mutyala Naidu and other leaders participated.