TDP women’s wing members stage a protest criticising YSRCP’s ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ programme in Visakhapatnam

April 16, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) women’s wing staged a protest criticising the YSRCP’s ongoing campaign, Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu, at the TDP office here on Sunday.

Holding bowls in their hands, the TDP Mahila members said that if people believe Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy one more time, their lives would become miserable.

Led by city TDP Mahila president S. Anantha Lakshmi, the women’s wing members staged a sit-in. The members alleged that Mr. Jagan had cheated the public, especially women, by taking a u-turn on the liquor prohibition. They said that people are vexed with the YSRCP. Only TDP led by N Chandrababu Naidu could save the State from the present situation, they said.

